NOAA Fisheries Seeking Project Applications for Bycatch Reduction

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries and their Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program have opened applications for this year’s grant competition.

NOAA Fisheries stated that they are seeking projects that set out to reduce bycatch, which is a major goal of theirs.

Plans that develop efficient tech and new strategies, while addressing issues and providing insight on them, will be eligible to receive funding.

The pre-proposal deadline is January 21. To learn more, including how to apply, visit NOAA Fisheries’ website by clicking here.