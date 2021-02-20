NOAA Survey Measures COVID Impacts on Fishing Industry

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is partnering with the University of Florida to launch a phone survey to measure the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the region’s commercial and for-hire fishing industry.

The project aims to specifically measure economic impacts on individual businesses over the 2020 calendar year, said NOAA.

The study is a follow-up to a survey conducted in summer 2020 that measured the impacts of the first half of the year.

According to that year’s survey, the regional fishing industry suffered broad declines.

The results of that survey can be found here.

NOAA Fisheries said that participants are randomly selected to participate in the current phone survey.

Those who are selected are told that the caller will be from the University of Florida and be using a 352 area code.

The organization said that the responses to this survey are important for the success of the study.

NOAA Fisheries said that the call will be no longer than 10 minutes, and that all information gathered is strictly confidential.

The survey’s bulletin can be found on NOAA Fisheries’ website.

The assessments of data taken from the surveys so far can be found here.