You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Nomination Papers Available for Orleans Town Election

Nomination Papers Available for Orleans Town Election

January 19, 2021

ORLEANS – Nomination papers are now available for the Orleans Town Election. Forty one signatures are needed for a nominee to be put on the ballot.

Nomination papers are available for the following offices.

1 Select Board member for a three year term

2 Board of Health members for three year terms

1 Orleans Elementary School Committee member for three year term

1 Housing Authority member for a five year term

1 Housing Authority member for a two year term

3 Snow Library Trustees for three year terms

1 Nauset Regional School Committee member for a three year term

March 26th is the last day to obtain nomination papers, while March 30th is the last day to submit to the register through the Town Clerk.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 