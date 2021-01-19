Nomination Papers Available for Orleans Town Election

ORLEANS – Nomination papers are now available for the Orleans Town Election. Forty one signatures are needed for a nominee to be put on the ballot.

Nomination papers are available for the following offices.

1 Select Board member for a three year term

2 Board of Health members for three year terms

1 Orleans Elementary School Committee member for three year term

1 Housing Authority member for a five year term

1 Housing Authority member for a two year term

3 Snow Library Trustees for three year terms

1 Nauset Regional School Committee member for a three year term

March 26th is the last day to obtain nomination papers, while March 30th is the last day to submit to the register through the Town Clerk.