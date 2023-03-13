Nominations Open For Cape Cod Woman Of The Year Award

BARNSTABLE – The Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award Committee recently announced that it is accepting nominations for the 23rd edition of the award.

Named after the famous local activist affectionately called “The First Lady of the American Revolution”, the award honors outstanding female leaders making distinguished contributions to local arts, business, education, and community volunteerism in the spirit of its namesake.

The committee is advising those sending in nominations to provide a robust description of their nominee with as much details as possible.

The nomination window will be open until 11:59 on Patriots Day, Monday, April 17, 2023.

An award ceremony will take place on Flag Day, Tuesday, June 14, 2023 at the 1717 Meetinghouse in West Barnstable on 2049 Meetinghouse Way, in which the winner will be honored with the gift of a statuette of Mercy Otis Warren crafted by celebrated local sculptor David Lewis.

To submit a nomination to the Selection Committee, click here.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewCenter