North Atlantic Right Whale Mother and Calf Seen Feeding

BARNSTABLE – North Atlantic right whales, an endangered species that frequent Cape Cod waters, are on the move this season and a recent sighting of three whales, including a mother and calf, were spotted feeding in the Gulf of Maine.

An aerial survey team from the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium has observed high levels of whale activity along the eastern coast of the country leading up to Maine this fall.

The right whale named “Pediddle” and her 10-month-old calf were seen during an aerial flyover last week as the aquarium continues observations.

This calf, that was first spotted in the southeastern U.S. calving grounds in January, is the ninth documented calf of Pediddle.

“It was incredible to watch these right whales feeding at the surface, especially Pediddle’s calf learning to feed alongside its mother. Right whale mothers and their calves are vital to the recovery of this critically endangered species, and it is important to ensure they are protected from threats throughout their range,” said Katherine McKenna, assistant scientist at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center.

Warming waters in the northern Atlantic Ocean have led to shifts in right whale habitat use, making them vulnerable to human-caused threats in certain areas.

North Atlantic right whales are one of the most endangered large whale species in the world, with scientists estimating around 350 individuals remaining in the population and just 70 reproductive females.

The increase in whale activity is drawing attention to the continued need to protect right whales from their two greatest threats, say aquarium officials, entanglements and vessel strikes.