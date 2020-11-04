You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Northern Battlegrounds Could Hold Key to Trump-Biden Outcome

November 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground state, and then he and Democrat Joe Biden focused early Wednesday on three Northern industrial states in the race for the White House.

Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election.

However, the somewhat-normal back-and-forth jockeying for the states was overshadowed by Trump’s extraordinary early-morning declaration from the White House–he called for many outstanding ballots not to be counted.

Voting was generally calm in the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press

