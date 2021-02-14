Report: Ocean Acidification Could Cause Job Losses

WOODS HOLE – Climate change is having a negative impact on shellfish and the state shellfish industry, a report by the Massachusetts Special Legislative Commission on Ocean Acidification has claimed.

Researchers said rising ocean temperatures caused by an absorption of carbon dioxide are impeding the ability of certain creatures such as clams and mussels to grow protective shells.

Furthermore, they maintain the inability to create protective shells causes the creatures to die and leaves less to be harvested by fishers.

Behind California, Massachusetts has the largest number of jobs in the seafood industry in the country.

The report said a loss of jobs could end up following the loss of these shellfish.

Ocean acidification could cause the loss of $400 million annually nation-wide by the year 2100, the report by the commission projects.

“Massachusetts currently has some programs to address ocean acidification, but they are sorely underfunded. We need to increase funding to the programs and give them the resources they need,” said Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr at a virtual press conference.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter