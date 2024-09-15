Off-Road Construction Scheduled Along Main Street Hyannis

HYANNIS – Beginning on Monday, September 23, 2024, workers contracted by the Town of Barnstable will begin construction along Main Street Hyannis between Center Street and Stevens Street as part of the town’s Trip Hazards Project, which will reconstruct and cement concrete panels, brick sidewalks, and install granite curbing over a four-week period.

Working hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Although most work will be performed outside of the roadway and access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the construction period, residents and commuters should expect some temporary lane closures and are asked to heed signage and directions from on-site traffic control to ensure worker safety.