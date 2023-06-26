Offseason Workforce Challenges Continue on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – As the summer season arrives, the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District is looking into offseason workforce challenges and how they can help bring more year round residents to the area.

With the changes in the COVID emergency status at the state and federal levels, Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain believes changes could make a big difference to the area.

“We want to bring back a more year-round community and that’s something that has been shaping since COVID. There are more people living here year-round, young people who want to be out in the downtowns, so that is very exciting,” Wurfbain said.

She said bringing back local events that cater to all demographics can inspire residents to be more active in the community.

Wurfbain suggested ideas like bringing back tree lighting ceremonies in the winter among other events to push the movement in the right direction.

“We should be focused on events that pull in how special Main Street is, but also all the Main Streets, showing how special local businesses are,” said Wurfbain.

As the Cape continues to see diminished populations outside of the popular summer months, a focus on local events could help boost the local economy.