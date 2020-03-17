Offshore Wind Farm Development to Include Underground Cables

FALMOUTH , Mass. (AP) — Developers presented plans Monday for an offshore wind farm in Massachusetts to include underground cables.

The joint venture between Shell and EDP Renewables to develop a 804-megawatt wind farm in Falmouth was presented to the Board of Selectman.

Plans for the Mayflower Wind project show the energy generated from the wind turbines will travel through underground cables to an offshore substation on the Atlantic Coast Outer Continental Shelf to another substation onshore.

The project is one of two selected by the Commonwealth under a state procurement legislation after it won the rights to develop a lease area that can support up to 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind in 2018.