Offshore Wind Jobs Act Approved by House of Representatives

HYANNIS – The U.S. House of Representatives recently adopted the Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act, introduced by Congressman Bill Keating in early January of last year, into the upcoming INVEST Act.

The bill was co-led by Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

The act would create new grant programs to help unions, colleges and universities, state and local governments, and nonprofits develop offshore wind job training programs.

“Offshore wind will be an integral part of our country’s future infrastructure and my bill will provide the means to create the necessary workforce, allowing thousands of Americans to learn new skills and advance their careers by training for the burgeoning offshore wind industry,” said Keating.

“Skills learned in these programs will not only translate to high paying new jobs offshore, but will also provide lifelong skill sets that are applicable throughout a wide range of industries, both at sea and on land.”

The bill prioritizes grants to community colleges, organizations that service minority populations and those helping workers from other industries transition to the offshore wind workforce.

“By harnessing the potential of an emerging offshore wind industry, we can power our homes and businesses while growing a local workforce and supporting our local economies,” said Kennedy.

“Our Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunities Act will invest in the communities on the front lines of this new era of energy generation. With today’s passage in the House of Representatives, it is now critical that the Senate act so that our country gains its position as a leader in offshore wind development.”