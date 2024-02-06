You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Old Bourne Info Booth on its Way to New Home

Old Bourne Info Booth on its Way to New Home

February 6, 2024

BOURNE – The shuttered Bourne Visitor Information Booth is on its way to its new home after a grassroots initiative prevented it from being demolished.

The old building was to be demolished by Cumberland Farms, which owns the property and had plans to build a gas station and convenience store on the site.

The initiative spearheaded by Bourne resident Jack MacDonald led to the town’s Historical Commission granting a demolition delay, during which time he says the Bourne VFW has “adopted” the booth.

It’s being moved from its Bourne rotary location to 180 Shore Road today.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


