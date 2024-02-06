Old Bourne Info Booth on its Way to New Home

BOURNE – The shuttered Bourne Visitor Information Booth is on its way to its new home after a grassroots initiative prevented it from being demolished.

The old building was to be demolished by Cumberland Farms, which owns the property and had plans to build a gas station and convenience store on the site.

The initiative spearheaded by Bourne resident Jack MacDonald led to the town’s Historical Commission granting a demolition delay, during which time he says the Bourne VFW has “adopted” the booth.

It’s being moved from its Bourne rotary location to 180 Shore Road today.