Old King’s Highway Designated as a National Scenic Byway

HYANNIS – The Old King’s Highway was recently designated as a National Scenic Byway by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The highway is one of only four in the state to achieve the status.

The Cape Cod Commission and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce were both involved in the nomination process in order to “preserve, prompt and enhance” the highway.

The designation recognizes roads that have some outstanding characteristics on a national scale, or have historic value, said Steven Tupper, Transportation Program Manager at the Cape Cod Commission.

“Certainly, locals appreciate the value and beauty as they drive along, but it’s also an important draw for visitors to the region,” said Tupper.

Tupper said that the designation helps boost the visibility of the road way and Cape Cod as a destination nation-wide.

He also said that it helps to bolster preservation efforts.

“One of the reasons this roadway was designated is because there’s been a dedicated effort by a number of individuals and organizations over decades making sure to preserve the character of the roadway. This is another identification of the importance of preserving the character of the roadway for the region to enjoy for decades to come,” said Tupper.

The designation will continue as long as the Old King’s Highway works to maintain its historical and cultural identity, a responsibility up to the communities and towns the road runs through as well as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.