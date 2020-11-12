You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Online Shopping Surge Could Lead to Holiday Delivery Delays

Online Shopping Surge Could Lead to Holiday Delivery Delays

November 12, 2020

NEW YORK (AP)-Retailers and carriers are preparing for an online holiday shopping surge that could tax shipping networks and lead to delivery delays.

FedEx and UPS are ramping up their holiday hiring, while expanding their weekend operations and asking retailers to use their shipping network when there is more slack.

Stores are pushing their customers to buy early to smooth out the shipping peaks in the weeks leading up to Christmas. And they’re further expanding services like curbside pickup to minimize online shipping.

Retailers, many of which were already using their physical stores as shipping hubs, are now designating some of their locations to handle even higher volumes.

By Anne D’Innocenzio, Associated Press

