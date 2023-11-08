You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Open House Meetings Scheduled for Offshore Wind Projects

Open House Meetings Scheduled for Offshore Wind Projects

November 8, 2023

Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

CENTERVILLE – Park City Wind will host their Hybrid Open House meeting at the Centerville Public Library and on Zoom on November 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The open house will include an overview of Avangrid’s work in Barnstable on the Park City Wind project and the project’s offshore substation.

Commonwealth Wind will then host their meeting on Wednesday, December 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Osterville Village Library and on Zoom.

Their open house will include an overview of everything happening on the Commonwealth Wind project.

The open house comes as economic experts raise concerns about contract cancellations by South Coast Wind, Commonwealth Wind, and others that may slow federal plans for green energy.

For more information about the events and how to view them visit Park City Wind’s website or Commonwealth Wind’s website.

