Operation Flags For Vets Seeks Donations for 2021 Honors

HYANNIS – Operation Flags For Vets has been putting tens of thousands of flags on the graves of veterans for years now.

Every Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, every veteran interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne receives a flag on their grave courtesy of the organization.

The flags are used until they become damaged, and once damaged they are replaced so as to properly honor the veterans whose graves they are placed on.

Operation Flags For Vets is currently seeking donations to replace these flags.

All veterans, regardless of their rank or any awards they may have received, get the same flag on their graves to mark their sacrifice and bravery.

“Every soldier in that cemetery is treated equally. My son is there, he was a Medal of Honor recipient, but he gets exactly the same flag as everybody else. That’s the way he would want it and that’s the way we want it,” said Operation Flags for Vets founder Paul Monti.

The organization does not accept donations of flags and prefers checks for monetary contributions.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter