Opioid Settlement Money Helping With Transport To Treatment Centers

DENNIS – Hyannis addiction treatment center BrightView Health is recognizing the town of Dennis for a new initiative to help people facing substance abuse issues.

During an interview on the Cape Cod Broadcasting Sunday Journal, BrightView community outreach manager Lee Wright said Dennis has provided a grant from its opioid remediation fund to cover the cost of transporting people to their facility, along with several others including Duffy Health.

While this only covers Dennis residents, Wright had high praise for the town decision and hopes others on Cape Cod will follow in their footsteps.

“They’ve tried to spread out those resources to allow people to get to their treatment that they need, and it is amazing. It is possibly the biggest barrier that people face,” says Wright.

“Every town, understandably, wants to manage those remediation funds. Different towns have different buckets that they’re getting from the state. They have their own restrictions of how they can use the funds.”

Wright noted that during a recent opioid settlement workshop in the town of Barnstable, the biggest takeaways were transportation and assisting people with the basic costs of getting back on their feet.

The Sunday Journal interview with Wright will air in its entirety next weekend. If you miss the program, it’s archived on the CapeCod.com YouTube channel.