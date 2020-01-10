Brewster Examining Options for New Community Center, School Consolidation

BREWSTER – Officials in Brewster are reviewing options on how to proceed with a potential new community center and the possible consolidation of schools.

This comes after $235,000 was allocated to conduct feasibility studies during November’s town meeting.

A nonbinding proposal was also passed at the same time, which outlined the consolidation of the Eddy and Stony Brook elementary schools, and the utilization of the building left vacant as a community center.

“We met with school officials last month and, essentially, the goal is to try to sync these projects up; manage these projects so that they’re running in parallel over the coming months,” said Town Administrator Peter Lombardi during a meeting this week.

Lombardi, who said similar studies were undertaken in Hull and Swansea, said he wants to source as much information as possible as Brewster prepares to take its next steps.

“At the same time, on the town side, we reached out to a number of other neighboring communities who have recently–or at least in the past several years–undertaken similar feasibility studies,” Lombardi said.

$150,000 has been provided for the community center feasibility study, while the remaining $85,000 has been allocated for elementary school consolidation.

Lombardi said the studies would take approximately six months to finish, at least.