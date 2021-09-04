Orleans Gathering Public Input on Old Firehouse Renovations

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans will host two listening sessions and one open house to provide residents with the opportunity to provide input on the Main Street Old Firehouse renovation process.

The Orleans Community Building Renovation Task Force will host the meetings meant to gather public comment before the renovation design process can begin.

The new design for the Old Firehouse will reflect goals outlined by the Green Community guidelines and will also respect the building’s historic significance and needs of past years, said representatives of the town.

Currently, the building serves as a public restroom site and office for the Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

The building also provides meeting space for local organizations and after school programs.

The two listening sessions will be hosted on September 10, the first at the Old Firehouse itself at 9 am and the second in the Nauset Room of the Orleans Town Hall at 4 pm.

The open house will be hosted at the Old Firehouse on September 9 from 10 am to 6 pm.