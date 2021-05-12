Orleans Gives Bi-Weekly Update on Wastewater Project

ORLEANS – An update to the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project has been released, detailing what the next two weeks of construction should look like for the project.

29 Overland Way through By Ridge Lane and 32 Lots Hollow Road will both be experiencing congestion due to the entering and exiting of construction vehicles.

Canal Road and Cove Road on the Town Cove side will both be having sewage work done before the crew moves to the other side of Cove Road.

Vacuum testing will be occurring on Routes 6A and 28.

Brewster Cross Road and Route 6A will both be having roadwork done such as the installation of manhole brick inverts.

Delays can be expected on Cove Road and Canal Road on weekdays from 7AM to 4PM.

Alternate routes to avoid traffic and congestion should be considered when making travel plans.

Traffic slows through work zones can be expected, in addition to detours.

More updates on the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project can be expected at a later date.