You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans’ Underground Mall Scales Back Apartment Plans

Orleans’ Underground Mall Scales Back Apartment Plans

October 27, 2023

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Developers have scaled back plans for the Bayberry Plaza underground mall in Orleans due to wastewater and other concerns.

Initial plans called for 43 residential rental units, but now the proposal has been reduced to 29 rental units and a few possible condominiums.

Maple Hurst Builders, the developer with the project, cited the lack of town sewer connection as the main reason for the reduction.

The 3.6 acre property was purchased by Maple Hurst Builders President Christopher DeSisto for $2.1 million in 2021.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 