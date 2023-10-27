Orleans’ Underground Mall Scales Back Apartment Plans

ORLEANS – Developers have scaled back plans for the Bayberry Plaza underground mall in Orleans due to wastewater and other concerns.

Initial plans called for 43 residential rental units, but now the proposal has been reduced to 29 rental units and a few possible condominiums.

Maple Hurst Builders, the developer with the project, cited the lack of town sewer connection as the main reason for the reduction.

The 3.6 acre property was purchased by Maple Hurst Builders President Christopher DeSisto for $2.1 million in 2021.