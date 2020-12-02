Orleans Voters Approve Several Debt Exclusion Questions

ORLEANS – Orleans voters approved five of the six debt exclusion questions in a special election Tuesday.

With 25% of registered voters heading to the polls, funding for engineering and design for two dredging projects was approved by a vote of 943 in favor to 437 opposed for the Nauset Estuary project and 846 in favor to 535 opposed for the Pleasant Bay Project.

Orleans voters also approved purchasing a new pumper truck for the fire department and money for a study to consider renovations to the fire department headquarters.

A ballot question seeking money to study the feasibility of building a community center was rejected, while voters also passed funding for the Mill Pond Landing restoration project. However, that project was previously rejected at town meeting.