Orleans Water Flushing Begins April 19

ORLEANS – Water main flushing in Orleans will begin on Wednesday, April 19.

Officials are noting that all flushing in the town will be conducted during the day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until the project is complete. The entire flushing schedule will be posted on the town’s website.

During flushing work, residents are recommended to either set water for cooking and cleaning aside, or to avoid using water entirely.

The process could potentially lead to a temporary discoloration of the water along with a chlorine taste.