Outages Climb Across Cape Amid Snow Storm

HYANNIS – The number of residents without power is climbing into the thousands as the Cape is battered by the storm.

Eversource reports over 1,500 customers without power in both Bourne and Plymouth, and over 900 customers without power in Yarmouth.

Almost 800 are without power in Sandwich and about 450 with lights out in Mashpee and in Barnstable.

In Orleans, about 350 are also without power.

The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee said due to the freezing temperatures expected after the storm in combination with a potential for more power outages, post-impact shelter operations may be activated.

AAA and town officials across the Cape are advising residents to stay off the roads if possible and reduce their speeds and be extra cautious if they must get behind the wheel.

Outer Cape Health Services has also closed its health centers and pharmacies in Provincetown, Wellfleet and Harwich.

