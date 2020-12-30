Outer Cape COVID-19 Test Sites Open for Appointment

PROVINCETOWN – Asymptomatic COVID-19 drive-up testing is now being offered by appointment throughout the Outer Cape Cod region.

Testing sites in areas of the Lower and Outer Cape such as Harwich Port, Wellfleet, and Provincetown will give citizens more convenient and accessible options.

Appointments can be booked in advance through Outer Cape Health Services.

January 10 is the last day for asymptomatic individuals to receive free testing.

The free tests are being offered with the help of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Those that test negative for COVID-19 will receive their results by text message.

Notification of a positive result will be done by phone call.

Outer Cape Health Services urges those that are symptomatic to call ahead and pre-screen before they are tested.

Most tests can be billed to insurance. Asymptomatic tests come with a cost of $75.

No one will be turned away or denied a test regardless of health insurance status.

By Maura MacDonald