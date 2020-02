HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Health Services has announced that certified Nurse-Midwife Meredith Goff will resume seeing patients on March 4th.

Ms. Goff will exclusively offer prenatal and post-partum care to women with low health risks as well as family planning and gynecological care.

Goff who is a Truro resident was employed by Outer Cape Health Services from 2010-2018.

To enroll as a new patient call 508-905-2888.