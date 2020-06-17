Free COVID-19 Testing Available for Protesters

HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Health Services has announced, in partnership with the Massachusetts Covid Command Center, that its health centers in Provincetown, Wellfleet and Harwich Port will provide free Covid-19 testing for individuals who recently participated in a large gathering within the past two weeks.

Special free testing hours will be available to the general public at OCHS’ three health centers on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18 to asymptomatic individuals.

The initiative comes as Governor Charlie Baker announced the availability of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout the Commonwealth for individuals who have recently participated in large gatherings in support of Black Lives Matter.

Outer Cape Health Services is one of 50 sites across the Commonwealth participating in the free testing program.

OCHS is requesting that individuals call ahead to register for the free testing for either day.

Testing will take place both days at the Provincetown Health Center, the Wellfleet Health Center, and the Harwich Port Health Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“As members of our community have gathered in peaceful protest, Outer Cape Health Services is working to ensure that our patients, local residents and visitors stay safe in the time of Covid-19, which poses a continuing threat to the health and well-being of our communities,” said Pat Nadle, OCHS Chief Executive Officer.

“Individuals who are participating in protests and related large public gatherings should have heightened concern that they may have been exposed to Covid-19. In recognition of these concerns, OCHS is offering free Covid-19 testing to asymptomatic individuals on the basis of potential high-risk exposures, we thank the Baker administration for helping us to offer this additional free testing.”

Individuals who wish to be tested are asked to first call the OCHS free Covid-19 testing line at 508 905 2801 to register ahead of time.

Registrants must provide their name, date of birth and contact telephone number.

Test results will be provided to each participant confidentially.

Participants are encouraged to share their results with their doctors.

In addition to these additional testing hours, OCHS will continue to offer Covid-19 testing at its Provincetown health center on Saturdays and at its Wellfleet health center weekday afternoons.

These appointments are open to all but require a screening assessment by an OCHS provider for a determination on testing, and are not free.

A full list of all pop up testing sites can be found here.