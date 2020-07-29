You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Outer Cape Towns, Dennis Holding Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

Outer Cape Towns, Dennis Holding Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

July 29, 2020

DENNIS – Household hazardous waste collections for residents and business owners in Dennis, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet will take place on Saturday, August 1.

The Dennis collection will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tony Kent Arena. From 9 a.m. to noon, the towns on the Outer Cape will have their collection at the Truro Recycling Center.

The collections aim to dispose of harmful materials that can contaminate local water sources, such as soil and ponds.

To learn what is and is not acceptable for collection, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 