Outer Cape Towns, Dennis Holding Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

DENNIS – Household hazardous waste collections for residents and business owners in Dennis, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet will take place on Saturday, August 1.

The Dennis collection will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tony Kent Arena. From 9 a.m. to noon, the towns on the Outer Cape will have their collection at the Truro Recycling Center.

The collections aim to dispose of harmful materials that can contaminate local water sources, such as soil and ponds.

