Early Education Programs on Cape Cod Awarded Over $1.2 Million

BARNSTABLE – The state has been working on their Early Education and Out-of-School Time capital funding grants program to renovate early education and “out-of-school” time facilities that serve primarily low-income families.

The capital grants support major renovations and construction projects to expand capacity and improve the quality of learning environments for children, ensuring they have safe and developmentally appropriate spaces to learn and play.

“Our administration is proud to provide this support to our incredible Early Education and Care and Out-of-School Time providers to help ensure that our kids can learn and play in modern facilities. This program will improve and expand child care offerings for low-income parents, which will help families struggling with the high cost of living make ends meet and ensure their kids can get a high-quality education,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“These grants are a critical step in our efforts to make early education and care more affordable, accessible and equitable across the state, which is why we increased funding for this program by $4 million per year for the next four years,” Healey said.

Two locations on Cape Cod have taken advantage of the program and are using funds to improve their facilities.

Those organizations include the YMCA of Cape Cod which used $1 million in EEOST Capital Funds to build a new center by renovating space at the Hyannis Village Marketplace.

The other organization is the Cape Cod Children’s Place, Inc. in North Eastham that is receiving $293,000 in EEOST funds.

EEOST grants are financed through the state’s capital budget and leverage private investments with matching funds.