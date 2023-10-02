Cape Cod Water Quality Projects Get State Funding

YARMOUTH – The state recently awarded over $1.5 million in grants to support efforts to protect coastal water quality and habitat, develop restoration plans, and implement priority restoration actions on Cape Cod.

The grants, provided by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ (EEA), Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM), will be awarded to the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, Falmouth, and Yarmouth.

“Our goal is to work directly with communities to prevent coastal water pollution and enhance the habitats that provide so many benefits, including resilience to climate change,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“These Coastal Habitat and Water Quality Grants provide dedicated funding to develop local plans and implement solutions that keep our coast a welcoming place for people and wildlife, both now and in the future,” Healey said.

The Coastal Habitat and Water Quality (CHWQ) Grants fund projects to assess, intercept, and treat storm water runoff, which is a leading source of water pollution.

Yarmouth is receiving $795,908 to develop green storm water infrastructure designs for five priority sites, resulting in the permitting and installation of two storm water BMPs.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod (APCC) will receive $761,137 to complete permitting and final designs for green storm water infrastructure options at four public boat ramps, and then to construct the options at two of those sites, which will treat nutrients and bacteria in runoff and improve water quality and recreational opportunities.

Falmouth will be awarded $90,237 to develop a comprehensive habitat restoration plan for the Fresh River system.