Big Brothers Big Sisters Raises Over $109,000 at 11th Annual Event

TISBURY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands recently celebrated eleven years of Blooming Bids for Kids with their sold-out event at Field Gallery in West Tisbury raising over $109,000 in a record breaking day.

Over 220 supporters showed up to the fundraiser, which was a garden themed cocktail party, and made the event the single largest held by the agency on Martha’s Vineyard.

In addition to a live and silent auction, a portion of the evening celebrated the nine year mentoring relationship between Big Sister Kristen Gosselin, who was awarded the 2023 Big Sister of the year, and her Little Sister, Eliana.

“Our mission can only thrive with the trust, recognition and support of the community,” said Regional Director JR Mell.

“I am beyond grateful for the Blooming Bids for Kids Committee, the island community, gardeners, and landscapers, as well as the generous sponsors and donors. The funds raised from this event ensure that every child referred to us will have an additional, trusted adult in their corner,” Mell said.

The organization currently serves over 300 kids throughout Cape Cod & Martha’s Vineyard.

Planning for Blooming Bids for Kids 2024 will begin in the fall and anyone looking for more information about the event or how to help can visit their website.

