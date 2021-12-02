Golf Event Raises Money for Yarmouth Food Pantry

YARMOUTH – The annual Turkey Shoot-Out and Food Pantry Drive at Blue Rock Golf Course in South Yarmouth attracted over 70 golfers and helped raise over $2,200 in cash for the Yarmouth Food Pantry .

The 16th edition of the event, which aids in the pantry’s efforts to provide food for people in the Yarmouth area, also received hundreds of non-perishable food donations by golfers and other attendees.

The $2,280 cash donation combined with the donated food brought in nearly $3,000 in total value, which will be used to help those in need during the holidays.

“The golfers at this year’s Blue Rock Turkey Shoot had a great time on the course, while also helping raise money for such an important organization in our community,” said Blue Rock PGA Head Professional Jim Campbell.

“The entire team at Blue Rock Golf Course was again honored to help support the Yarmouth Food Pantry and the critical work they are doing for our fellow citizens,” he added.

The first place finishers, as well as winners in other categories donated their winnings back to the Yarmouth Food Pantry.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter