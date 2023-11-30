Over $270,000 in Grants Awarded to Cape Cod Organizations

BARNSTABLE – Four Buy Local organizations in the Cape Cod region will be receiving over $270,000 in grant funding, from the state to help generate consumer awareness and demand for locally grown food products.

The organizations connect local farmers to their communities, helping them sell locally grown products to buyers and fostering long-term relationships between growers and consumers.

With the funding, officials say Buy Local organizations will be able to address food security needs, enhance access to local, culturally relevant foods, and engage with and support historically underserved farmers.

“The Buy Local organizations on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket are essential to maintaining a solid relationship between our farmers and our community,” said Senator Julian Cyr.

“Locally grown food bolsters our health, advances food security, preserves our environment, and promotes our local economy. I am thankful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for supporting Buy Fresh Buy Local, Sustainable CAPE, Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, and Sustainable Nantucket with MDAR grants that will maintain the essential bridge between the Cape and Islands’ agricultural industry and Cape Codders and Islanders,” Cyr said.

Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod will receive $94,865 to promote Cape grown land and sea farmers, Sustainable CAPE receives $73,570 for direct-to-consumer campaigns, Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society gets $61,882 to support farmers, and Sustainable Nantucket’s funding will be $41,974 to promote island farmers and fishers.