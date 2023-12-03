Over $3.4 Million Awarded for COVID Vaccination Costs

BARNSTABLE – Over $3.4 million dollars will be sent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Massachusetts to reimburse for the cost of providing vaccinations to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount will be given in a Public Assistance Grant and sent to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the cost of contracting to operate a statewide network of mobile vaccination sites between June and December of 2022.

285 locations were run around the state and provided 73,455 vaccinations to individuals who met certain eligibility criteria.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich.

“Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments, as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities, for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery,” Ehrlich said.

Services provided included screening patients, administering the vaccine, vaccine storage compliance, documenting procedures, and personal protective equipment protocol compliance.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is used as a source of funding for states and communities who are recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

To this date FEMA has provided more than $2.6 billion dollars in Public Assistance Grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.