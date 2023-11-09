Yarmouth Awarded Over $3.5 Million in Housing Grants

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth has been awarded a $3.5 million MassWorks grant and a $100,000 Housing Choice Grant Program by Governor Maura Healey.

The grants will be part of the FY24 One Stop for Growth program, which distributed a total of $164 million in grant awards to 161 communities across Massachusetts in support of various economic development projects.

Yarmouth’s grant of $3.5 million will be instrumental in advancing the Phase One Wastewater Project, said town officials.

“One Stop is a vital economic development tool to spark growth, spur development, and strengthen local economies across the state. These funds will help make possible community-led projects that build vibrant downtowns and unlock economic potential in every region of Massachusetts, while creating new jobs, housing, and opportunity,” said Healey.

Over 780 applications from 239 communities throughout Massachusetts were sent to the Executive Office of Economic Development during this round of the One Stop program.

The $3.5 million grant will play a pivotal role in supporting the Phase One Wastewater Project, says officials, bolstering the locally approved budget of $207 million.