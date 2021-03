WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore welcomed 4.1 million visitors in 2020, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

The area was the ninth most visited national park area in the nation last year, as just over 237 million people visited national parks across the country, according to the NPS.

Overall visitation numbers nationwide fell 28% from 2019, largely in part due to coronavirus-based closures and restrictions.