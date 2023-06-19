Local Water Quality Projects Secure New Funding

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund Management Board has awarded over $40 million dollars in subsidies for water quality projects.

The towns awarded funds include Barnstable, Chatham, Harwich, Mashpee, Wellfleet, and Yarmouth.

Projects planned in those towns will improve pump stations and sewer expansions, construction of wastewater treatment facilities, and an alternative septic system program.

“Improving our region’s wastewater infrastructure supports clean water and a healthy economy,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

“These grant awards allow our towns to move forward with implementation of critical, community-supported projects,” Senatori said.

The Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund has awarded approximately $140 million dollars to Cape Cod communities to fund new water quality and wastewater projects and certain pre-existing wastewater debt.

Acknowledging the important role ongoing monitoring plays in understanding the impact of investments in water quality, the board also voted to commit over $300,000 for water quality monitoring in the region.