Coop Foundation Awards Over $41,000 in Grants

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust (The Coop Foundation) has awarded $41,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving critical needs of the communities they serve.

Ten-thousand dollars will be awarded to Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod to help offset the cost of building two new three-bedroom affordable homes in the Town of Brewster.

Good Grief Cape Cod will receive $4,000 to help promote positive change to how society responds to grief in children and young people by providing community engagement opportunities, sharing information, and offering educational workshops.

Both the Friends Food Pantry, working in the Town of Bourne, and The Cordial Eye, a community arts organization based in the mid-Cape will each be awarded $2,500.

“I congratulate the deserving beneficiaries of this quarter’s Coop Foundation grants,” said Lisa Oliver, Chair, President and CEO of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“These nonprofit organizations and their staff and volunteers are on the front lines of helping our communities deal with the impact of critical issues including housing affordability, food insecurity and systemic racism. Their commitment and dedication make Cape Cod a better place to live and work,” Oliver said.

In addition, The Coop Foundation issued the latest installments of multi-year grant disbursements of $12,500 to Housing Assistance Corporation for continued support of the THRIVE program, and $10,000 ti Amplify POC to grow capacity through program development and outreach initiatives.