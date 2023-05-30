You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Gets COVID-Related Refund Money from Feds

State Gets COVID-Related Refund Money from Feds

May 30, 2023

HYANNIS – FEMA has awarded more than $5.2 million dollars to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for reimbursement of the state educational department’s costs of providing test kits to students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive the reimbursement from the Public Assistance grant for the purchase and distribution of over 150,000 at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests between December 2021 and July 2022.

More than $1.7 billion dollars have been provided by FEMA to Massachusetts for reimbursement of pandemic-related expenses.

For more information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program visit their website.

