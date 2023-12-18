Over $5 Million in Fair Share Funds Delivered to Cape Cod Towns

BARNSTABLE – Over $5 million dollars was given to 15 towns on the Cape from the state as a part of $100 million dollars given to the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts to support local infrastructure.

The awards come from revenue generated by the Fair Share Amendment and will help Barnstable, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Sandwich, among other towns.

Focused on infrastructure projects across the state, the funding will help with installing sidewalks, bicycle lanes, new pavement, retaining walls, crossing signals, and other transportation features.

“Our administration said from day one that we were going to make sure that Fair Share revenue was used to improve transportation and education for our communities, as the voters intended,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“This funding is particularly impactful because we are empowering cities and towns to decide how to use it to address their unique needs. We are grateful to the legislature for making this funding available and look forward to seeing how the municipalities will use it to strengthen their communities,” Healey said.

The Fair Share Amendment funds are being distributed according to two formulas with the first $50 million being distributed using the traditional Chapter 90 formula based on local road mileage, population, and employment.

The second $50 million is being distributed using a formula based on each municipality’s share of road mileage.

Each community is receiving a different total amount according to how the two formulas apportion the money.

Communities may use Fair Share revenue for construction, preservation, and improvement projects that create or extend the life of capital facilities.