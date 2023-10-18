Over $7 Million Raised Breaking Record at ASICS Falmouth Road Race

FALMOUTH – Not only were records broken in times clocked on the course, but also the charity fundraising record was broken at the 51st annual ASICS Falmouth Road Race this year.

An amount of $7,226,357 was brought in during the event, bringing the total overall funds raised since 2000 to $63.7 million dollars.

The numbers raised are in thanks to the 3,800 runners who committed to 201 teams representing Massachusetts-based 501(c)3 organizations.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of an event that helps so many people in our community,” said Program Manager Andrea Norris.

“Seeing not only the joy this event brings to our community but also the funding raised for locally-focused organizations is so incredible, and we couldn’t do it without all of our amazing charity runners,” Norris said.

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund partnered with the event again to present the Numbers for Nonprofits Program.

Every year, in addition to the money raised by runners, the race makes direct donations to local nonprofits, scholarships, community organizations and sports teams.