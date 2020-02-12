Cape Cod Foundation Offering Scholarships

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation will be offering more than 80 scholarships this year to local high school and college students, and adults pursuing degrees and other courses.

The application process is under way.

Over $560,000 was given by the foundation last year to students across the Cape and Islands, and additional heritage-based scholarships totaling more than $464,000 was also distributed in 2019 by the Cape Cod Association.

The scholarship application process is done entirely online, and the deadline for the majority of scholarships is April 1 at midnight.

The online system will automatically match any perspective applicant to all scholarships that they qualify for, to ensure that applicants do not miss any opportunities.

For a full list of scholarships and to learn how to apply for them, visit www.capecodfoundation.org.

Information on how to donate to support these scholarships is also available there.