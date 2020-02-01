You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Over $8,000 Raised for Cape Kid Meals by Balise Car Wash

February 1, 2020

HYANNIS–Balise Hyannis Car Wash has announced that they raised $8,438.85 for Cape Kid Meals this past holiday season.

The first month’s payment for every unlimited car wash plan bought in the month of December was donated to the organization, which provides children with food packages prior to the weekend dismissal.

Cape Kid Meals strives to ensure that children across the area have healthy meals for when school isn’t in session. The nonprofit uses a completely confidential process.

Tammy Leone, executive director of Cape Kid Meals, thanked Balise Motor Sales for their support.

For more information, visit www.capekidmeals.org.

