Owen Fletcher Running for State Representative

BARNSTABLE – Democrat Owen Fletcher has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for 5th Barnstable State Representative.

Fletcher has been with Barnstable County since 2016, and has worked for the county administrator along with the Board of Commissioners for five years, while his current position is as the clerk for the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.

He’s looking to unseat Republican incumbent State Representative Steve Xiarhos.

“I learned a lot working for the legislator, but when you work for an entire caucus or a group of legislators, you really see that there are many different ways to do it, and many ways to be successful as a state representative,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said he has worked on regional issues and spent seven years working for state representatives, gaining knowledge and learning strategies to help the community grow and improve.

Fletcher believes that talking to people in the community is the best way to find out what to improve most in the region, and he has stated his enjoyment of getting out to make those conversations happen so that he can learn what residents truly want to change.

“If I were lucky enough to have the people choose me to go to Boston, what I would be thinking about is what are the ways we can bring different pots of money to bring back to the Cape,” said Fletcher.

He went on to say that the Cape Cod Water Protection fund is a good place to start as it needs more funding, but Fletcher is also focused on bringing in money for more affordable housing, and to help boost the economy year round.

