Ocean Edge Resort Owners Donate $50,000 To Support Brewster Home Build

BREWSTER – The Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club recently donated $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod to support a two-home build in Brewster’s Phoebe Way.

The donation was made by Michael Corcoran and Gary Jennison of Corcoran Jennison Companies, which owns the resort, in response to the charitable donation of the land parcel by Brewster resident and property owner Beth Finch.

The pair of three-bedroom homes located off Red Top Road include the non-profit’s first Veteran’s Build for a family of four and a home for a Cape Cod Hospital nurse and mother of four.

“We are overjoyed to receive this generous support from Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club,” said Wendy Cullinan, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod. “This is a great example of how the community can work together to help Cape Cod families build and purchase an affordable home of their own.”

“We are excited to welcome the Ocean Edge & Golf Club staff to the Brewster build site this spring, where they will help build the homes that they also helped fund.”

All Habitat for Humanity homes are energy-efficient and deed-restricted to ensure their long-term affordability.

More builds are scheduled for Yarmouth, Marstons Mills, and Falmouth in the near future.