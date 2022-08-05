Pan-Mass Challenge Kicks Off Saturday

HYANNIS – The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) kicks off Saturday to raise money for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Founder and Executive Director Billy Starr said this year’s goal is $66 million dollars, a figure that reflects the huge turnout of the annual event.

“This is the largest fundraising event in the world. It has been for a long time. And the money we raise annually is probably 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue,” said Starr.

“The PMC has demonstrated year-after-year that this isn’t something you can do alone. Being in this community for 3 days is uplifting.”

The PMC offers 16 routes ranging from 25 to 211 miles, beginning in Sturbridge and ending in Provincetown.

The Pan-Mass Challenge’s official site includes information on how to donate, the full list of routes and how to track riders.