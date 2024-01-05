Passport to Hungary Concert Upcoming for Cape Symphony

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony will present their Passport to Hungary concerts on January 27 and 28, conducted by Kevin Fitzgerald, that they say will take audiences on an unforgettable musical journey that includes works by Zoltán Kodály, Franz Liszt, and Béla Bartók.

World-renowned Hungarian virtuoso violinist Roby Lakatos and the Roby Lakatos Ensemble will be guest artists for the concerts.

Kevin Fitzgerald is an award-winning American conductor, known for his commitment to a diverse and modernized musical world, who is Associate Conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony and a 2021 Tanglewood Music Center Conducting Fellow.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Trumpet and Music Theory from the Eastman School of Music, and a Master’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Fitzgerald is quoted saying he is very enthusiastic about bringing the greatness of Hungarian music to Cape Cod audiences, and structured the “Passport to Hungary” program to make the most of the opportunity.

“The first half of the program represents late 19th and early 20th century classical Hungarian repertoire,” said Fitzgerald.

“Roby Lakatos’ Ensemble will be playing the cimbalom, which is a Hungarian instrument that is a rare treat to see played live, and nobody really knows how to play it here so you really have to have a musician from Hungary,” Fitzgerald said.

The concerts will be held at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m. on January 27, and 3 p.m. on January 28.

Running approximately two hours long, including a 20-minute intermission, the concert will also involve a pre-concert talk, free to ticket holders, that will be given by Cape Symphony Assistant Conductor Joe Marchio in the Knight Auditorium an hour before each performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit their website.