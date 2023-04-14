You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns

Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns

April 14, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Multiple towns on Cape Cod and Islands will be closing municipal offices in recognition of Patriots’ Day on Monday, April 17.

Town offices and transfer stations in towns such as Barnstable, Dennis, and Yarmouth will be observing the holiday. Those sites will return to their regular operations on Tuesday, April 18.

Dennis officials did note that the Highlands Golf Course will still be open for their normal schedule from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are advised to double check holiday schedules with their town.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


