PFAS Lawsuit Gains Cape Voices, Hyannis Ongoing Clean Up

HYANNIS – A lawsuit involving thousands across the nation who have been impacted by PFAS is seeing many individuals joining from the Cape.

Environmental Litigation Group says over 100 joining the case reported being exposed while working around Joint Base Cape Cod with firefighting foam. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to several negative health outcomes, including potentially increased cancer risk.

The firm is aiming to go to trial before 2027 against PFAS manufacturers.

Meanwhile, remediation continues at the former regional firefighter training facility in Barnstable. Monitoring wells on adjacent properties owned by Mass Fish and Wildlife will help determine exactly how far contamination has spread.

The PFAS contamination in the groundwater and soil was traced back to firefighting foams used in training back in 2013. Officials with the state cleanup effort have said that drinking water for Hyannis is perfectly safe.

A $15 million dollar PFAS Groundwater Treatment System for Barnstable County will be designed this spring.