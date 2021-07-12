You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pfizer to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster with US Officials

July 12, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pfizer says it plans to meet Monday with top U.S. health officials to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser is acknowledging “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed in the coming months. Last week, Pfizer asserted booster shots would be needed within 12 months, drawing a rebuttal from U.S. health officials saying booster shots were not needed “at this time.”

While Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t ruling out the possibility, he says it’s too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

By Hope Yen, Associated Press

